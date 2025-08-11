 Skip navigation
49ers rookie WR Jordan Watkins to miss about a month with a high-ankle sprain

  
Published August 11, 2025 04:55 PM

The 49ers are dealing with another injury at wide receiver.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters at a Monday press conference that fourth-round pick Jordan Watkins has a high-ankle sprain. Watkins is expected to miss about a month as a result of the injury.

Watkins had three catches for 56 yards in the 49ers’ preseason opener against the Broncos. He appeared to be in line for a role in the offense early in the season as they wait for Brandon Aiyuk to be cleared from last year’s torn ACL.

Jauan Jennings has also been sidelined by a calf injury, but the Niners expect Jacob Cowing to return to practice on Tuesday. Ricky Pearsall, DeMarcus Robinson, Russell Gage, Isaiah Hodgins, Robbie Chosen, Terique Owens, and Junior Bergen are also vying for playing time at receiver.