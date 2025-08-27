49ers say they’re not trading Jauan Jennings, “hopeful but not sure” he will play Week One

The 49ers hope to have wide receiver Jauan Jennings on the field for Week One, but whether he’s playing or not, he will be on the 49ers’ roster.

General Manager John Lynch said today that Jennings asked for a trade but the 49ers aren’t trading him and now view that request as ancient history.

“A while ago he did, but that was a long time ago, and we’ve moved on from that. I’m not getting into when it was but it was a while ago,” Lynch said.

Whether Jennings can play Week One will depend on the calf injury that he’s still recovering from.

“Jauan is still working through his calf issue, making progress,” Lynch said. “Hopeful but not sure for Week One.”

If Jennings can’t go, the 49ers will be severely depleted at wide receiver to start the season. Brandon Aiyuk is on the physically unable to perform list, and Demarcus Robinson is suspended for the first three games of the season. New additions Skyy Moore and Marquez Valdes-Scantling may need to get significant playing time right away.