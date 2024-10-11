49ers, Seahawks trade touchdowns to open second half

The 49ers went 0-for-2 in the red zone in the first half. They are 1-for-1 in the second half.

San Francisco drove 70 yards in nine plays, with George Kittle scoring on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy. Kittle tapped both feet in bounds before going out the side of the end zone.

It gave the 49ers a 23-3 lead.

The Seahawks quickly answered to stay in it.

Laviska Shenault Jr., who fumbled on a kickoff return in the first half, went 97 yards with the ensuing kick. It was the second touchdown on the dynamic kickoff in the NFL this season, with Cardinals returner DeeJay Dallas getting the first one.

The Seahawks are back in it, down 23-10.

Purdy is 12-of-18 for 190 yards and two touchdowns, with Kittle catching four for 49.