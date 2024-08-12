49ers shouldn’t insist on getting a receiver in return for Brandon Aiyuk

The 49ers could have traded receiver Brandon Aiyuk before the draft, securing assets that could have been used in April with the goal of filling Aiyuk’s void in September. They didn’t.

Now, as the 49ers entertain the possibility of dealing Aiyuk to a new team, they seem to want to get a player in return (ideally a receiver), so that they won’t have a net loss at receiver in 2024.

When the Patriots were in play, the possibility emerged of former 49ers receiver Kendrick Bourne coming back to the 49ers. And then the Browns reportedly offered receiver Amari Cooper plus draft picks for Aiyuk. (Aiyuk reportedly wanted to go to neither team.)

With the Steelers reportedly offering no current players — and with no other team currently making a move for Aiyuk — the option (other than working things out with Aiyuk) seems to be to patch things up and do a long-term deal.

There’s an easy workaround for the 49ers. Trade Aiyuk for draft picks, and then work out a separate trade for a receiver. It doesn’t have to be one transaction. They can send Aiyuk wherever he wants to go, and then they can get whatever they need from wherever they can get it.

If they won’t be doing a long-term deal with Aiyuk, and if they want to backfill at the position after he’s gone, that might be the only way to pull it off.