49ers sign Equanimeous St. Brown

  
Published July 22, 2025 05:34 PM

The 49ers added some experienced wide receiver depth on Tuesday.

The team announced the signing of Equanimeous St. Brown to their 90-man roster. It’s a one-year deal with no other terms announced.

St. Brown spent last season with the Saints, but only appeared in two games without catching a pass. He had 63 catches for 928 yards and two touchdowns in 60 games with the Bears and Packers earlier in his career.

The move comes as the team waits for Brandon Aiyuk and Ricky Pearsall to come off of the physically unable to perform list. Aiyuk’s timeline for a return from his torn ACL is unknown while Pearsall dealt with hamstring issues this offseason.