49ers sign Eric Kendricks to 53-man roster

The 49ers have made a key roster move as they get ready to take on the Eagles in the wild card round.

San Francisco announced on Wednesday that the club has signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to the 53-man roster off of the club’s practice squad.

Kendricks replaces linebacker Tatum Bethune, who was also placed on injured reserve on Wednesday after suffering a torn groin during San Francisco’s loss to Seattle in Week 18. Bethune was starting in place of All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner, who has a chance to be back at some point for the 49ers if the team can advance.

Kendricks appeared in three regular-season games with one start, recording six total tackles.

Additionally, the club has opened the 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve for receiver Jacob Cowing. Linebacker Kyzir White has been signed to the practice squad and linebacker Milo Eifler has been signed to a futures contract.