49ers sign OL Pat Elflein, waive OL Briason Mays

The 49ers have made a pair of moves on their offensive line.

San Francisco announced on Friday that the club has signed Pat Elflein to a one-year contract.

Elflein, 30, most recently appeared in a game in 2022 when he started six contests for the Panthers. He had signed with the Cardinals in July 2023, but was placed on injured reserve in late August.

A Minnesota third-round pick in 2017, Elflein has started 65 career games for the Vikings, Jets, and Panthers.

To make room on the roster, San Francisco has waived offensive lineman Briason Mays.