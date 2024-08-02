49ers sign OL Pat Elflein, waive OL Briason Mays
Published August 2, 2024 01:00 PM
The 49ers have made a pair of moves on their offensive line.
San Francisco announced on Friday that the club has signed Pat Elflein to a one-year contract.
Elflein, 30, most recently appeared in a game in 2022 when he started six contests for the Panthers. He had signed with the Cardinals in July 2023, but was placed on injured reserve in late August.
A Minnesota third-round pick in 2017, Elflein has started 65 career games for the Vikings, Jets, and Panthers.
To make room on the roster, San Francisco has waived offensive lineman Briason Mays.