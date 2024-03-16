49ers sign special teamer Chase Lucas

The 49ers have made a signing to bolster their special teams.

Chase Lucas has signed with the 49ers on a one-year contract, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Although Lucas is listed as a cornerback, last season he didn’t play a single snap on defense. However, he got on the field for 230 special teams plays and did good work as the Lions’ punt gunner. The Lions decided to let him walk in free agency not long after making Jalen Reeves-Maybin the highest-paid core special teams player in the NFL, suggesting that Detroit thought it had made all the investments it intended to make on pure special teams players.

Now the 49ers have made an investment and think Lucas will make an impact on their kicking game this season.