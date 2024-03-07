 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions poised to let special teams stalwart Chase Lucas test free agency

  
Published March 7, 2024 05:41 PM

One of the Lions’ top special teams players is set to test free agency.

Chase Lucas, an exclusive-rights free agent, will not be tendered by the Lions, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. That means the Lions have decided not to offer him a minimum-salary deal for 2024, and he’ll be a free agent on Wednesday.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Lucas is leaving Detroit, but usually if a team doesn’t extend an offer to an exclusive-rights free agent, that means the team is ready to let him walk.

Lucas is listed as a cornerback, but he didn’t play a single snap on defense last season. But he played 51 percent of the Lions’ special teams snaps.

After making Jalen Reeves-Maybin the highest-paid core special teams player in the NFL, the Lions are now deciding not to invest in another one of their special teams players.