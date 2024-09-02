 Skip navigation
49ers sign T Brandon Parker

  
Published September 2, 2024 05:34 PM

Left tackle Trent Williams’s status for next Monday night’s opener against the Jets will be up in the air as long as he remains away from the 49ers and the team moved to add some depth to the offensive line on Monday.

The 49ers announced that they have signed tackle Brandon Parker to the active roster. He takes the spot opened up by wide receiver Ricky Pearsall going on the non-football injury list.

Parker signed with the 49ers in March and remained with the team through last week’s cutdown day, so he’s familiar with the offense should he be pressed into duty next Monday. Parker has 59 games of regular season experience, including five with the Raiders last season.

The Niners also signed defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu to the practice squad and released offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez.