49ers sign WR Andy Isabella

  
July 31, 2025

Running back Ameer Abdullah wasn’t the only player to land a job with the 49ers after a Wednesday workout.

Video from the team’s Thursday practice shows that wide receiver Andy Isabella is in uniform and taking part in the session.

Isabella was last in the NFL as a member of the Steelers’ practice squad last season. He spent time in the UFL earlier this year.

Isabella’s last regular season action came in two games with the Bills in 2023. He played two games for the Ravens in 2022 and had 33 catches for 347 yards and three touchdowns in 39 games for the Cardinals.

The 49ers are waiting for Brandon Aiyuk to return from a torn ACL and Jauan Jennings has been daling with a calf injury.