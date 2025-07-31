49ers sign WR Marquez Callaway, QB Carter Bradley

The 49ers announced a number of roster moves on Thursday, including the previously reported additions of running back Ameer Abdullah and wide receiver Andy Isabella.

Two other players who tried out alongside Abdullah and Isabella on Wednesday also landed spots on the roster. Wide receiver Marquez Callaway and quarterback Carter Bradley signed with the team.

Callaway played two games for the Bucs after making 45 appearances for the Saints over his first four seasons. He had 83 catches for 1,069 yards and seven touchdowns while with New Orleans.

Bradley spent last season on the Raiders’ practice squad.

The 49ers made room for the new arrivals by waiving or releasing wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez, wide receiver Malik Knowles, and safety Jaylen Mahoney. They also activated offensive lineman Ben Bartch off of the non-football injury list.

