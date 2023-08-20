49ers starters will play next week in the final preseason game

Brock Purdy got nine snaps in one series Saturday night in his first game action since the NFC Championship Game. That won’t be the only snaps he sees this preseason.

“The starters will play next week,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said after the 21-20 victory over the Broncos, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com.

San Francisco hosts the Chargers on Aug. 25 at Levi’s Stadium.

Purdy had not been expected to play this week, but Shanahan indicated Friday that the second-year quarterback was ready to get some work.

Purdy went 4-of-5 for 65 yards and a passer rating of 118.8, while taking one sack and scrambling for 8 yards. The 49ers, who had their starting offense on the field with him aside from left tackle Trent Williams, went 68 yards before settling for a field goal.

“He’s just been doing a good job in practice,” Shanahan said. “When we started out, I didn’t think he’d go until the third game, but just after the week of practice, I wanted to get him out there with the starters, most of them at least. The goal was to get him one drive. I told him if we went three-and-out, I wasn’t sure what I would do, but I was glad they got a long one.”