49ers take 13-10 lead over Commanders at halftime

The 49ers have taken a halftime lead in Washington, but the Commanders aren’t making it easy.

After San Francisco jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, Washington came back to make it 10-10 in the second. A 49ers field goal just before halftime made it 13-10 at the break.

The 49ers will earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC if they win today and next week against the Rams, so they have plenty to play for. The Commanders are mathematically eliminated and playing only for pride.

We’ll see if the Commanders have enough pride to pull off a big upset in the second half.