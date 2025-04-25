 Skip navigation
49ers take edge rusher Mykel Williams with 11th overall pick

  
Published April 24, 2025 09:24 PM

There was some chatter that the 49ers wanted to trade up ahead of the Saints in order to snag former Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams on Thursday night, but they stood pat at No. 11.

They were still able to get their guy, though. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that Williams was the 49ers’ choice from the stage in Green Bay.

Williams had 21 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, and two forced fumbles for the Bulldogs last season. He was a contributor up front in all three of his seasons at the SEC school.

The rookie will slot in on the opposite side of the defensive front from Nick Bosa and the 49ers will be hoping that he provides a shot in the arm to the defense under returning coordinator Robert Saleh.