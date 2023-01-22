 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers take fourth quarter lead on Christian McCaffrey’s touchdown run

  
Published January 22, 2023 04:01 PM
nbc_csu_boys9ersprev_230119
January 19, 2023 05:39 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms debate whether Dallas' offense can challenge San Francisco's defense in the NFC Divisional Round.

The 49ers finally have found their running game.

They had seven carries for 38 yards on their 10-play, 91-yard scoring drive. That includes Christian McCaffrey’s 2-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter.

The 49ers lead 16-9.

Dallas opted to punt after reaching the San Francisco 40, while facing a fourth-and-five. They took the delay of game and Ray-Ray McCloud made a fair catch at the San Francisco 9.

The big play in the touchdown drive was tight end George Kittle’s incredible 30-yard catch. Kittle batted the ball with one hand, juggled it a few times and finally brought it in.

Ten plays later, the 49ers were in the end zone.

Dallas had three defensive penalties in the drive -- an offsides on DeMarcus Lawrence, a holding penalty on Donovan Wilson and a holding penalty on Johnathan Hankins.