49ers TE George Kittle will miss “a few weeks” with hamstring injury

  
Published September 8, 2025 07:49 PM

49ers tight end George Kittle left Sunday’s game in the second quarter and did not return. He played only 21 of 76 offensive snaps before injuring his hamstring.

Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the expected bad news Monday: Kittle will miss “a few weeks.” Injured reserve is a possibility, which would force Kittle to miss a minimum of four games.

“When they tell me a few weeks, [injured reserve] is always a possibility,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I mean, in order to do that, it’s got to be a four-week injury, so I don’t think we’ve decided on that yet.”

Kittle made four catches for 25 yards and a touchdown in the team’s 17-13 win over Seattle.

Luke Farrell and Jake Tonges are behind Kittle on the depth chart.