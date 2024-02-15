49ers to hire Cameron Clemmons as assistant OL coach

The 49ers are adding an assistant offensive line coach.

Per Jeremy Fowler of EPSN, San Francisco is hiring Cameron Clemmons to be the club’s assistant offensive line coach.

Clemmons spent the last four seasons with the Raiders, the last three as the team’s assistant offensive line coach.

He replaces James Cregg, who coincidentally departed San Francisco to join Las Vegas as the team’s offensive line coach. The Raiders hired former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to be the team’s play-caller under head coach Antonio Pierce.