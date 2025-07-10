 Skip navigation
49ers announce open training camp practice schedule

  
Published July 10, 2025 04:22 PM

The 49ers have announced their open practice schedule for this summer’s training camp.

Eleven of the team’s practices in Santa Clara will be open to the public. The 49ers will report to training camp on July 22 and their first practice of camp on July 23 will be the first of those 11 open sessions.

The 49ers will also welcome fans to their facility on July 25, July 27-29, August 4-5, August 7, and August 11-12. Season ticket holders will also be invited to attend practice on July 24.

The August 7 practice will be a joint practice with the Broncos. That will also be “87 Day” in honor of the late Dwight Clark and the 49ers will donate all proceeds from ticket sales to the Golden Heart Fund which Clark helped create to support former 49ers players in need.