49ers to open practice window for Ricky Pearsall, but not Christian McCaffrey next week

  
Published October 11, 2024 03:23 PM

The 49ers are getting a key rookie back at practice next week, though they still won’t have one of their best offensive players.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Kyle Shanahan said in his Friday news conference that receiver Ricky Pearsall’s practice window will be opened next week. But running back Christian McCaffrey will not yet return to practice.

Pearsall, San Francisco’s No. 31 overall pick in April, was shot in the chest Aug. 31 during an attempted robbery. McCaffrey has not played yet in 2024. He was placed on injured reserve Week 2 with calf tightness and bilateral Achilles tendinitis.

Shanahan confirmed what was reported earlier on Friday, that running back Jordan Mason suffered a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder and is day-to-day.

Safety Malik Mustapha (ankle) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (knee) are also day-to-day.

Additionally, the team is awaiting MRI results for kicker Matthew Wright after he suffered a dislocated shoulder while trying to make a tackle late in the game. While the shoulder was dislocated, it went back into its socket.

After this weekend’s mini-bye, the 49ers will play the Chiefs at home for a rematch of Super Bowl LVIII.