49ers to release edge rusher Leonard Floyd

  
Published March 11, 2025 01:41 PM

The 49ers are continuing their reset this offseason.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, San Francisco is releasing edge rusher Leonard Floyd.

Floyd, 32, joined the 49ers last March on a two-year deal. He started all 17 games for San Francisco in 2024, recording 8.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and 16 quarterback hits. He was on the field for 57 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

Floyd is a candidate to be a post-June 1 release, as that designation would allow the 49ers to save $7.95 million against the cap in 2025. Without that, the club will save only $1.48 million.

A Bears first-round pick in 2016, Floyd has registered 66.5 sacks in his 138 career games. He won Super Bowl LVI with the Rams to cap the 2021 season.