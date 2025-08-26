 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joemixonnfi_250826.jpg
Mixon to begin season on NFI list
nbc_pft_desmond_watsom_250826.jpg
Buccaneers reportedly waive Watson
nbc_pft_tommy_trask_white_250826.jpg
DeVito headlines best-available backup QBs

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joemixonnfi_250826.jpg
Mixon to begin season on NFI list
nbc_pft_desmond_watsom_250826.jpg
Buccaneers reportedly waive Watson
nbc_pft_tommy_trask_white_250826.jpg
DeVito headlines best-available backup QBs

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers waive WR Terique Owens

  
Published August 26, 2025 01:31 PM

Wide receiver Terique Owens scored a touchdown in the 49ers’ final preseason game, but it wasn’t enough to land him on the initial 53-man roster for one of his father’s former teams.

According to multiple reports, the 49ers waived Owens on Tuesday. The team has to set that 53-man roster by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Owens is the son of former 49er and Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens.

The elder Owens started his career as a third-round pick, but his son went undrafted after playing at Missouri State and Florida Atlantic. He had two catches for 39 yards in the preseason, including that 17-yard score against the Chargers.