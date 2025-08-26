49ers waive WR Terique Owens

Wide receiver Terique Owens scored a touchdown in the 49ers’ final preseason game, but it wasn’t enough to land him on the initial 53-man roster for one of his father’s former teams.

According to multiple reports, the 49ers waived Owens on Tuesday. The team has to set that 53-man roster by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Owens is the son of former 49er and Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens.

The elder Owens started his career as a third-round pick, but his son went undrafted after playing at Missouri State and Florida Atlantic. He had two catches for 39 yards in the preseason, including that 17-yard score against the Chargers.