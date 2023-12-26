49ers waive WR Willie Snead

The 49ers waived receiver Willie Snead IV, the team announced.

Snead signed to the active roster from the practice squad for Monday night’s game against the Ravens, and he played 25 offensive snaps and 10 on special teams. Snead made one catch for 5 yards.

The 49ers needed Snead after ruling out Jauan Jennings for Monday night.

Snead has two catches for 14 yards in four games this season.

He also appeared in four games for the 49ers last year and made 95 appearances for the Saints, Ravens, Panthers and Raiders before joining the 49ers.

The 49ers also announced they cut defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth from the practice squad. He signed with the practice squad Thursday.