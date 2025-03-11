 Skip navigation
49ers will release FB Kyle Juszczyk

  
Published March 10, 2025 09:13 PM

The 2025 49ers will look a lot different than the 2024 edition.

Beyond the trade of receiver Deebo Samuel and the exodus of seven veterans on Monday, the 49ers have informed veteran fullback Kyle Juszczyk that he’ll be released, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

A fourth-round pick of the Ravens in 2013, he has spent four years in Baltimore and eight in San Francisco. He’s a nine-time Pro Bowler, a one-time first-team All Pro, and a one-time second-team All-Pro.

He was due to earn a base salary of $4.1 million in 2025, with a $100,000 signing bonus.

Via Schefter, Juszczyk intends to keep playing.