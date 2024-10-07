49ers won’t open Ricky Pearsall’s practice window this week

It will be at least another week before wide receiver Ricky Pearsall returns to practice for the 49ers.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters at a Monday press conference that the team will not designate Pearsall for return from the non-football injury list this week. Pearsall went on the list after being shot in the chest in August.

The 49ers play the Seahawks on Thursday, so it is not a regular practice week and that likely contributed to the team’s decision to have him continue doing rehab work. Once Pearsall does return to practice, there will be a three-week window to activate him or he will be shut down for the year.

After the game against the Seahawks, the 49ers will play the Chiefs and Cowboys before a Week Nine bye.