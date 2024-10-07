 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week5superlatives_241007.jpg
Week 5 superlatives: Giants, Vikings earn big wins
nbc_pft_joshallen_241007.jpg
Simms: ‘I don’t believe in the Bills’ after Week 5
nbc_pft_ravens_241007.jpg
BAL looked like a ‘championship team’ vs. CIN

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week5superlatives_241007.jpg
Week 5 superlatives: Giants, Vikings earn big wins
nbc_pft_joshallen_241007.jpg
Simms: ‘I don’t believe in the Bills’ after Week 5
nbc_pft_ravens_241007.jpg
BAL looked like a ‘championship team’ vs. CIN

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers won’t open Ricky Pearsall’s practice window this week

  
Published October 7, 2024 12:07 PM

It will be at least another week before wide receiver Ricky Pearsall returns to practice for the 49ers.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters at a Monday press conference that the team will not designate Pearsall for return from the non-football injury list this week. Pearsall went on the list after being shot in the chest in August.

The 49ers play the Seahawks on Thursday, so it is not a regular practice week and that likely contributed to the team’s decision to have him continue doing rehab work. Once Pearsall does return to practice, there will be a three-week window to activate him or he will be shut down for the year.

After the game against the Seahawks, the 49ers will play the Chiefs and Cowboys before a Week Nine bye.