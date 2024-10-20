49ers WR Ricky Pearsall, Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster both are active

49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall will make his NFL debut today against the Chiefs.

The team activated Pearsall from the reserve/non-football injury list Saturday.

The49ers’ first-round draft pick was shot in the chest Aug. 31 during an attempted robbery. He returned to practice this week.

Anders Carlson, who signed with the practice squad this week, will do the kicking today. Matthew Wright (shoulder/back) went on injured reserve Saturday, and Jake Moody (right ankle) is on the inactive list.

The 49ers’ other inactives are quarterback Josh Dobbs, wide receiver Jauan Jennings (hip), cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (pelvis), offensive lineman Ben Bartch, tight end Brayden Willis and linebacker Jalen Graham.

The Chiefs’ inactives are offensive tackle Ethan Driskell, offensive lineman CJ Hanson, defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu, defensive end Mike Danna (pectoral) and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster was an addition to the practice report Thursday with a hamstring issue that Andy Reid called a “spasm.” The Chiefs listed him as questionable, but he will play.