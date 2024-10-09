 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trotter_241009.jpg
NFL, Trotter reach settlement in lawsuit
nbc_pft_powerranking_241009.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: DAL, ATL, HOU rise in Week 6
nbc_pft_mayestart_241009.jpg
Maye reportedly will start Week 6

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trotter_241009.jpg
NFL, Trotter reach settlement in lawsuit
nbc_pft_powerranking_241009.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: DAL, ATL, HOU rise in Week 6
nbc_pft_mayestart_241009.jpg
Maye reportedly will start Week 6

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

67.1 percent of kickoffs have been touchbacks through five weeks

  
Published October 9, 2024 10:11 AM

Five weeks into the new “dynamic” kickoff rule, more than two-thirds of the NFL’s kickoffs have been touchbacks.

The touchback rate through Week Five is 67.1 percent. That’s a slight decline from last year’s rate of 73.0 percent, but it’s not the kind of major change to kickoffs that was intended when the NFL implemented its new rule.

In addition to reducing the number of injuries by preventing players from getting up to full speed before smashing into each other, the new kickoff was supposedly dynamic because it would promote more excitement. Moving the touchback out to the 30-yard line was designed to encourage kickers to keep the ball in play, but most teams have calculated that it’s better just to concede the 30-yard line than to risk a long return. Only five teams -- the Cowboys, Raiders, Panthers Saints and Commanders -- have had touchbacks on less than half of their kickoffs.

The original proposal for the kickoff rule was to spot the ball on the 35-yard line after touchbacks, which might have incentivized teams to keep the ball in play. But when the final rule change put touchbacks out to the 30, most teams decided touchbacks weren’t worth it.

That rule might change for next year, but this year touchbacks outnumber returns by more than two-to-one.