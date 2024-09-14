 Skip navigation
A.J. Brown is questionable for Monday night with a hamstring injury

  
Published September 14, 2024 04:31 PM

Eagles receiver A.J. Brown did not practice Saturday after leaving Friday’s session with a hamstring injury. The Eagles list him as questionable to play in Monday Night Football against the Falcons.

“Just got a little tight in practice yesterday,” coach Nick Sirianni said Saturday.

Brown caught five passes for 119 yards and a touchdown in the season-opening win over the Packers.

He did not play in the Eagles’ playoff loss to the Bucs last season because of a knee injury, but Brown has played every game since joining the Eagles before the 2022 season.

The Eagles also list receiver Johnny Wilson (hamstring) as questionable.

Jahan Dotson likely will see a bigger role than last week when he played 32 snaps but did not catch a pass on one target. Dotson arrived Aug. 22 in a trade from Washington.

“He’s worked his butt off,” Sirianni said. “He’s obviously a very talented player. We’ll see how that goes.”