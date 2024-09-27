 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

A.J. Brown, Lane Johnson on field at Eagles practice

  
Published September 27, 2024 12:52 PM

The Eagles got two key players back on the practice field on Friday.

Reporters at the open portion of the team’s final practice before facing the Buccaneers on Sunday sent word that wide receiver A.J. Brown and right tackle Lane Johnson are both on the field. Both players are dressed for practice and have their helmets after sitting out of practice the first two days this week.

Brown has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury while Johnson suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s win over the Saints. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith also suffered a concussion in that game, but he has not made it back to practice.

That suggests Smith will miss Sunday’s game, but the Eagles will release their official injury report later on Friday.