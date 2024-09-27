A.J. Brown, Lane Johnson on field at Eagles practice

The Eagles got two key players back on the practice field on Friday.

Reporters at the open portion of the team’s final practice before facing the Buccaneers on Sunday sent word that wide receiver A.J. Brown and right tackle Lane Johnson are both on the field. Both players are dressed for practice and have their helmets after sitting out of practice the first two days this week.

Brown has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury while Johnson suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s win over the Saints. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith also suffered a concussion in that game, but he has not made it back to practice.

That suggests Smith will miss Sunday’s game, but the Eagles will release their official injury report later on Friday.