A.J. Brown: No beef with Jalen Hurts, sideline discussion wasn’t about targets

During last Thursday’s win over the Vikings, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and quarterback Jalen Hurts had an animated sideline interaction that heated up enough for head coach Nick Sirianni to stand between the two players so it would die down.

Hurts downplayed it after the game and Sirianni has done the same, but Brown did not speak to reporters in the locker room. On Thursday, Brown did meet with the media and joined the others in saying that the emotions of the game weren’t spilling over into anything else.

Brown said it was not “a big deal” and that he remains on the “same page” with the quarterback heading into Monday night’s game against the Buccaneers.

“The sideline discussion, I want you all to know that’s what it was, a discussion,” Brown said, via Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal. “It’s a game that we both love and I want everybody to understand that sometimes emotions are high and that’s kind of what happened. That doesn’t mean it’s the end of the world. That doesn’t mean I’m beefing with Jalen. And no, it was not about targets. I’m sure everybody thought that because he threw me the ball three times in a row afterwards. But no, I was not over there discussing targets. It was about something that happened earlier and we were having a discussion about it.”

As long as there are no more blow-ups on the sideline, memories of last Thursday’s discussion should fade away quickly. If the Eagles keep winning, that process will be even faster.