A.J. Brown: Numbers are down, but right now winning matters

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown has not been shy about airing negative feelings about the team’s offense and his role in it over the course of his time with the Eagles, but there’s no complaints coming from him at the moment.

That might come as a surprise to some given how little Brown has had to do in the passing game the last two weeks. Brown has three catches for 24 yards in the team’s first two playoff outings, but he made it clear on Wednesday that his personal results are less important than what’s on the scoreboard.

“I can’t worry about what happened in the past or even these past two games,” Brown said in a press conference. “I can only look at the film and learn from it. It’s just kinda how the game’s been going. I’m OK, we won. I had some incredible blocks to spring touchdowns, so regardless of if the numbers are not there — I know people care about that — but right now, none of that matters. It’s all about getting that win at the end of the day, so it don’t matter.”

Whether it’s a case of his sideline reading material or the experience of making playoff runs in the past that’s giving him perspective, Brown’s attitude is a positive one for the Eagles as they push to make it to their second Super Bowl in three seasons.