A.J. Brown on Quinyon Mitchell: Fun having young corners who talk a little trash

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_wallerneardeath_240610.jpg
Waller reveals near-death experience last season
nbc_pft_wallerretires_240610.jpg
Giants TE Waller announces retirement
nbc_pft_wadephillipsufl_240610.jpg
Phillips leads Brahmas to UFL title game win

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_wallerneardeath_240610.jpg
Waller reveals near-death experience last season
nbc_pft_wallerretires_240610.jpg
Giants TE Waller announces retirement
nbc_pft_wadephillipsufl_240610.jpg
Phillips leads Brahmas to UFL title game win

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

A.J. Brown on Quinyon Mitchell: Fun having young corners who talk a little trash

  
Published June 10, 2024 08:18 AM

One rite of the offseason is rookies finding a way to fit in with their new teammates and Eagles first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell’s approach involved wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Brown said Mitchell had been quiet since joining the team, so it surprised him to hear Mitchell say “hey, that route was trash” during a recent practice. The surprise wasn’t an unpleasant one, however. Brown said he liked seeing that from the rookie and that he appreciates the difference between the young player and established Eagles like Darius Slay and James Bradberry.

“Having these young corners who talk a little, it’s fun,” Brown said, via Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal. “That gets practice going. I want somebody to talk noise to me. Slay and James, those guys are chill, laid-back, good guys. But you can’t really talk trash to them. They’re just going to do their job and say, ‘I got you,’ or something like that. The young guys are hungry. That’s good.”

Brown added that Mitchell now has to back up his talk on the field and the Eagles defense will be in good shape if he walks the walk as well as he talks the talk.