A.J. Brown: We’re still putting it together, don’t want to play best football in October

The Eagles are 4-0, but they aren’t a finished product.

That was the message from wide receiver A.J. Brown after Sunday’s 34-31 overtime win over the Commanders. That’s their third one-score win in four weeks and

“We’re still putting it together,” Brown said. “Nobody wants to be playing their best football right now. But we’re striving each and every day to fix the little things and head in the right direction. We want to play good. Don’t get me wrong. We want to play really well but we don’t want to play our best football right now in October. These are moments that we’re learning from, these are experiences that we’re learning from. This was a game in overtime that if it happens again, nobody will blink because we’re put in these tough situations. It’s a learning experience.”

One thing Brown learned on Sunday was how costly a post-play penalty can be. Brown was penalized for taunting after his touchdown catch to put the Eagles up 31-24 late in the fourth quarter and the Commanders’ game-tying drive was helped by good field position due to the yards lost by the flag.

Brown said he’s “gotta be better” and he thinks he and the rest of the Eagles will get there as we get deeper into the season.