A.J. Cole agrees to extension that will make him the league’s highest-paid punter

The Raiders have agreed to terms on an extension that will make A.J. Cole the NFL’s highest-paid punter, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Cole will receive a four-year, $15.8 million extension that includes $11 million guaranteed.

He had one year remaining on his current deal due to make $3.333 million this season, so he’s now under contract through 2029.

Cole, 29, has spent his entire six-season career with the Raiders and has earned three Pro Bowls and two All-Pro honors.

He has averaged 48.6 yards on 374 career punts, with a 42.1-yard net.