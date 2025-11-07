A.J. Epenesa, Shaq Thompson ruled out for Bills-Dolphins

The Bills won’t have a pair of defensive players when they take on the Dolphins this weekend.

Head coach Sean McDermott announced in his weekly appearance on WGR550 that defensive end A.J. Epenesa and linebacker Shaq Thompson will not play on Sunday.

Epenesa is dealing with a concussion while Thompson has a hamstring injury. Neither player has practiced this week.

Additionally, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf), receiver Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle), cornerback Taron Johnson (groin), and cornerback Christian Benford (groin) are all set to be questionable for the divisional matchup.

While running back James Cook did not practice on Wednesday with an ankle issue, he was limited in practice on Thursday and appears set to play in Sunday’s contest.

Buffalo will officially release its last injury report of the week later on Friday.