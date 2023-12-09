A.J. Terrell clears concussion protocol, will play Sunday

Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell will be in the lineup against the Buccaneers.

Terrell was listed as questionable to play on Friday because of the concussion he suffered in last Sunday’s win over the Jets, but the Falcons announced on Saturday that he has cleared the concussion protocol and will play as the Falcons try to remain on top of the NFC South.

The Falcons also announced that they have elevated linebacker Milo Eifler and offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel from the practice squad. Both players have appeared in one game for the Falcons this season.

Eifler will provide depth with Nate Landman ruled out while Vrabel gives the team another body on an offensive line that will be missing right tackle Kaleb McGary.