“A lot of moving parts” for Ben Johnson

On Saturday, we explained that Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson’s process for evaluating potential head-coaching opportunities remains in “phase one.” Saturday night’s loss to the Commanders possibly took the analysis all the way back to square one.

As one source with knowledge of the situation said Sunday, there are “a lot of moving parts” for Johnson — and it remains to be seen whether the disappointing finish to the 2024 season makes him more likely or less likely to return to the Lions for another run.

Some are attaching significance to the fact that the Raiders interviewed Commanders assistant G.M. Lance Newmark for the G.M. position on Sunday. Newmark has worked with Johnson in Detroit, and some believe Newmark is Johnson’s top choice to ensure the “alignment” with the front office that he craves.

Per the source, however, that “doesn’t mean a lot right now.”

With the Lions out, Johnson can engage in face-to-face interviews as soon as tomorrow. The Bears, Jaguars, Raiders, and Patriots interviewed him virtually during Wild Card week. Other teams could also interview him now, including the Cowboys and Saints. (The Jets have yet to show any interest in Johnson, and are not expected to do so.)

Remaining in Detroit was a viable option for Johnson while the Lions were still alive. Now that they’ve fallen two games short of the Super Bowl, will he regard next year as a season of unfinished business?