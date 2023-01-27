 Skip navigation
A year after being blocked from going to Miami, Clyde Christensen was basically forced out in Tampa

  
Published January 27, 2023 11:32 AM
There’s a very interesting nugget lurking in the article from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times regarding former Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen.

Two of them, actually.

First, the Buccaneers blocked Christensen from leaving last year to become the offensive coordinator of the Dolphins. The move would have included a “significant pay increase.” It also would have positioned Christensen to work with quarterback Tom Brady again, if Brady’s plan to land in Miami had come to fruition.

Second, although Christensen’s departure from Tampa Bay’s coaching staff has been characterized as a retirement, he was pushed out. They’re paying him for 2023, the final year of his contract.

It will be interesting to see whether Christensen resurfaces with Brady’s new team, if Brady ends up with a new team. The Bucs would save money if they allow it, up to the total amount he’s owed.