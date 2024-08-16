Aaron Banks broke his pinky, 49ers hope he’s back for Week 1

The 49ers have been without left tackle Trent Williams since the start of training camp and they’re set to be without another member of the offensive line for a while as well.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that left guard Aaron Banks was injured in practice on Thursday and that he will need some time to recover before he’s back in the lineup.

“He broke his pinky, had surgery this morning. Hoping to have him back Week One,” Shanahan said.

Banks joined the 49ers as a 2021 second-round pick and has started 36 games for the 49ers over the last two seasons. If all goes well for the 49ers, he’ll get start No. 37 next to Williams, who is looking for a contract adjustment, against the Jets to kick off the season.