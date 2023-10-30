49ers starting left guard Aaron Banks will miss some time with turf toe, coach Kyle Shanahan announced Monday.

“Yeah, with turf toe, you never know,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “So they told me it should be a few weeks, is what I got here. I know that’s a little vague, but I would say that means at least three weeks.

“I know I was told he did it on the second to last drive. I haven’t gotten to speak with him personally, so I’m not sure which play it was on, but he didn’t report it until after.”

The 49ers have their off week this week and then play the Jaguars and Buccaneers.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw is day to day with a shoulder strain. He played 60 of 63 snaps Sunday.

“I know it was bothering him,” Shanahan said. “It’s been bothering him for a couple of weeks, and I just know that it got worse during the game.”

Brock Purdy, who cleared concussion protocol last week, came out of the game OK, Shanahan said. Purdy’s head hit the turf late in the game, but Purdy did not receive a concussion check.

Shanahan said he noted some initial concern watching the game tape Monday.

“But just talking to him after the game and talking to him today, it’s been totally fine,” Shanahan said.

Left tackle Trent Williams is expected to return for the Week 10 game.

“Thought he was going to be good, but he wasn’t,” Shanahan said. “And hopefully, he’ll have a good week, this week, of rehab and be ready to go when we come back for practice next Monday.”