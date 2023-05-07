 Skip navigation
Aaron Brewer moves to center for Titans

  
Published May 7, 2023 08:08 AM

Aaron Brewer, an undrafted offensive lineman in 2020 who had become the starting left guard in Tennessee, will be sliding into the spot vacated by the release of Ben Jones.

“I have been working at center right now ,” Brewer said this week, via Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ official website. “And I would say that is the goal for the team right now -- for me to move into the center spot and take over that role.”

Brewer, who signed his one-year restricted free agent tender last month and is thus one season away from hitting the open market, has no qualms about making the switch.

“Center fits me well, because I’m in the middle and I’m facing those big nose [tackles], and I’m quick and I’m athletic and have natural leverage, so that’s a good spot for me,” Brewer said.”

“Since I’ve been here, I’ve been in that guard/center role. In my second year, I came in a couple of games at center. Ben has just been that certified center, but I’ve been for sure next up at that spot.”

Brewer’s move to center comes at a time when three starting offensive linemen from 2022 will not be back -- Jones, tackle Taylor Lewan, and guard Nate Davis. With the left guard position also opening up, there will be new starters at four of the five spots on the Tennessee offensive line in 2023.