Aaron Curry to join Jets as linebackers coach

New Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is adding a fellow former first-round pick to his defensive staff.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Aaron Curry is joining the Jets as linebackers coach.

Curry, 38, has been Pittsburgh’s inside linebackers coach for the last two seasons. Before that, he was with Seattle from 2019-2022, first as a coaching assistant and then as a defensive assistant.

The Seahawks selected Curry at No. 4 overall in the 2009 draft. He played 35 games for the club before being traded to the Raiders midway through the 2011 season. He appeared in 13 games for the franchise through the 2012 season.

Curry also worked with Charlotte at the collegiate level from 2013-2018 before making his way back to the pros as a coach.