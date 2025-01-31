 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

ricky_williams_mpx.jpg
Williams was ‘butthurt’ about his 2000 draft fate
coachprime_720x405_2407337539791.jpg
Deion: Helping men navigate life is ‘my purpose’
nbc_pft_connellinterview_250207.jpg
O’Connell: McCarthy’s Vikings journey is underway

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

ricky_williams_mpx.jpg
Williams was ‘butthurt’ about his 2000 draft fate
coachprime_720x405_2407337539791.jpg
Deion: Helping men navigate life is ‘my purpose’
nbc_pft_connellinterview_250207.jpg
O’Connell: McCarthy’s Vikings journey is underway

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Curry to join Jets as linebackers coach

  
Published January 31, 2025 02:01 PM

New Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is adding a fellow former first-round pick to his defensive staff.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Aaron Curry is joining the Jets as linebackers coach.

Curry, 38, has been Pittsburgh’s inside linebackers coach for the last two seasons. Before that, he was with Seattle from 2019-2022, first as a coaching assistant and then as a defensive assistant.

The Seahawks selected Curry at No. 4 overall in the 2009 draft. He played 35 games for the club before being traded to the Raiders midway through the 2011 season. He appeared in 13 games for the franchise through the 2012 season.

Curry also worked with Charlotte at the collegiate level from 2013-2018 before making his way back to the pros as a coach.