Aaron Donald downgraded to questionable for Sunday

The Rams may be without their best defensive player for Sunday’s game against the Commanders.

Los Angeles announced on Saturday that defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been downgraded to questionable with groin tightness.

After missing six games due to injury last year, Donald has started all 13 of Los Angeles’ contests in 2023. A three-time AP defensive player of the year, Donald has recorded 6.0 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, and 21 quarterback hits.

The Rams also have right tackle Rob Havenstein (groin) and receiver TuTu Atwell (concussion) listed as questionable.