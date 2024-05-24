 Skip navigation
Sean Payton splitting the QB reps among Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham, Zach Wilson

  
Published May 24, 2024 08:15 AM

The Broncos drafted Bo Nix with the thought that he’s their future franchise quarterback. But right now, he’s being treated as just one member of a three-man group.

Broncos coach Sean Payton said that during Organized Team Activities, Nix is getting equal reps with Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson as all three quarterbacks get the opportunity to show what they can do.

We try to split up all the reps,’' Payton said, via ESPN. “There’s going to be a time when you read into the reps, I don’t think it’s early in OTAs. It’s kind of the orphan group, they’re all orphan dogs. They’ve come from somewhere, but they’re doing good. It’s a good room.’'

Payton may still be three months away from naming a starter, and he says he wants to see as much of all three candidates as he can before making that decision.

“We go by what we see. We try to get them as many reps as possible. We rotate. We’re rotating all of them right now. They’re all in a race to learn this system. Man, they’re doing well.’'