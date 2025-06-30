Reports: Trade interest in T.J. Watt may increase, Steelers intent on extension

The Steelers pulled off their third big trade of the offseason on Monday and some teams are reportedly interested to see if they’d like to make a third.

Edge rusher T.J. Watt skipped all of the team’s offseason work as he looks for a new contract and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that multiple teams have had internal discussions about whether they can make a deal for the veteran. Schefter adds that there’s a belief that interest from those teams is expected to increase in the wake of Monday’s trade that brought cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith to Pittsburgh in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

There’s been no indication from the Steelers that they are looking to trade Watt and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they remain focused on signing him to a contract extension. A report this month said they expect to get a deal done before the start of the season. Watt signed his last extension days before Week One and the Steelers have a long-standing policy of not negotiating during the season.

There was also word that the contract offer they had on the table for Watt was not what the edge rusher is looking for and teams are likely to be more aggressive about kicking the tires on a trade if that continues to be the case into training camp.