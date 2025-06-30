Steelers to pay most of Jalen Ramsey’s 2025 salary
More details of the trade sending cornerback Jalen Ramsey from Miami to Pittsburgh are coming to light.
When Ramsey went on the trade market early in the offseason, there was a lot of discussion about whether the Dolphins would pick up a significant chunk of his salary to facilitate a move. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins will pay Ramsey $3 million in addition to $4 million they have already paid him this year. The Steelers will pick up the remainder of the corner’s $26.6 million salary.
There was previously word that Ramsey received a $1.5 million raise as part of the deal. The Dolphins sent Ramsey, tight end Jonnu Smith, and a 2027 seventh-round pick to Pittsburgh for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick. Smith agreed to a one-year extension with the Steelers.
Ramsey is under contract through the 2028 season, but is not owed any more guaranteed money.