Steelers to pay most of Jalen Ramsey’s 2025 salary

  
Published June 30, 2025 01:34 PM

More details of the trade sending cornerback Jalen Ramsey from Miami to Pittsburgh are coming to light.

When Ramsey went on the trade market early in the offseason, there was a lot of discussion about whether the Dolphins would pick up a significant chunk of his salary to facilitate a move. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins will pay Ramsey $3 million in addition to $4 million they have already paid him this year. The Steelers will pick up the remainder of the corner’s $26.6 million salary.

There was previously word that Ramsey received a $1.5 million raise as part of the deal. The Dolphins sent Ramsey, tight end Jonnu Smith, and a 2027 seventh-round pick to Pittsburgh for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick. Smith agreed to a one-year extension with the Steelers.

Ramsey is under contract through the 2028 season, but is not owed any more guaranteed money.