Aaron Glenn announces Tyrod Taylor will start for Jets vs. Ravens

  
Published November 19, 2025 12:35 PM

The Jets have benched quarterback Justin Fields in favor of Tyrod Taylor.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn confirmed today that Taylor will start on Sunday against the Ravens.

“I talked to both of those guys, talked to the team,” Glenn said. “Tyrod will be our starter.”

Asked why he made the change, Glenn answered, “Because I wanted to.”

Glenn said he would keep details of his discussion with Fields private but acknowledged Fields isn’t happy about it.

“It was purely my decision” Glenn said. “I felt like it was the time to do it. I had good conversations with both of those guys. These situations are not always easy, but as a head coach you have to do what’s best for the team and I feel like it’s best for the team.”

The Jets signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract this offseason, and he’s guaranteed $10 million in 2026. But Glenn said he can’t say right now whether Fields has a future with the organization.

“That’s a ways down the road,” Glenn said.

What the Jets are focused on now is Sunday against the Ravens, when Taylor will start and Fields will be the No. 2.