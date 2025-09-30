Aaron Glenn: Before we win games, we have to learn how to not lose them

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn’s feelings about Monday night’s 27-21 loss to the Dolphins started to make themselves known before Glenn entered the press conference area.

Multiple reporters in Miami reported hearing Glenn’s raised voice through the wall of the adjoining locker room as he addressed the sloppy play that sent the team to its fourth loss in as many tries. Glenn was more measured once he got to the podium, but the message about his displeasure with how the Jets played still resonated.

“Very disappointing, very disappointing,” Glenn said. “There is no way you can win any game with 13 penalties and three turnovers. It just can’t happen. What we have to do is go back to work, that’s the only way we can fix it. . . . We have to understand before you can win games, you have to learn how not to lose games.”

Penalties were an issue before Glenn joined the team this offseason, but his vows to curtail them have not amounted to anything other than talk at this point. The Jets have also failed to record a defensive takeaway through four weeks and that makes their giveaways all the more painful because they have given opposing teams easy paths to points each week.

Glenn said later in the press conference that he knew he had a tough task ahead of him with the Jets and did not expect a reversal of fortune overnight, but more signs that it is coming would be welcome in Week 5 against the Cowboys.