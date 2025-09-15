Aaron Glenn: Hard for me to start Justin Fields if he doesn’t practice Wednesday and Thursday

Jets quarterback Justin Fields is in the concussion protocol after leaving Sunday’s loss to the Bills and it’s unclear how he’ll progress over the coming days, but the Jets can’t wait for clarity to start making plans for facing the Buccaneers in Week 3.

Head coach Aaron Glenn said at a Monday press conference that the Jets have to “build a plan that’s suitable” for Tyrod Taylor, who would be the team’s quarterback if Fields is unable to play in Tampa. Glenn said the team will have to do the same thing in the event that Fields can play, but he didn’t sound like he’ll be willing to start Fields if he’s not going to get any practice time on Wednesday or Thursday.

“It’s hard for me as a coach once we get to Friday and you haven’t had any reps,” Glenn said.

Taylor last started a game for the Giants during the 2023 season. He was 7-of-11 for 56 yards and a touchdown after Fields went down on Sunday.