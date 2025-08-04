Aaron Glenn hopes to nip Jets’ penalty issues “in the bud” by having officials at practice

Aaron Glenn would like to change a number of things about the Jets in his first season as their head coach and the team’s proclivity for committing penalties is near the top of the list.

The Jets led the league with 137 penalties and 1,134 penalty yards and they had five games with at least 10 penalties during the 2024 season. Glenn said he’s focused on cutting down “the dumb stuff” like pre-snap and post-play infractions, but he’s also bringing in officials to practices in order to address all the ways the Jets shot themselves in the foot last year.

“I want the officials here as much as possible, and the players know that,” Glenn said, via the team’s website. “It’s no secret that we were the most penalized team in the league last year, so that’s one of the things that I want to nip in the bud early. Making sure that the discipline part of what we do — we fix that now. You cannot win games in this league with an undisciplined team, so all the penalties that we had last year, we’re knocking those things out, and we want to make sure that we’re good at that.”

The Ravens finished second in the league in penalties last year, so teams can still win even if they make the yellow flags fly more often than their peers. The Jets didn’t have the talent of the Ravens last year, however, and they probably don’t have the talent to get themselves out of trouble this year, so Glenn’s focus on cutting out penalties is a sound one.